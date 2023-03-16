Caribou Biosciences, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.49) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Caribou Biosciences in a report issued on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.49) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.50). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Caribou Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.92) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Caribou Biosciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.08) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CRBU. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Caribou Biosciences Trading Down 0.8 %

Institutional Trading of Caribou Biosciences

CRBU stock opened at $5.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.93. Caribou Biosciences has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $13.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Caribou Biosciences by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Caribou Biosciences

In related news, insider Syed Ali-Aamir Rizvi sold 5,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $35,506.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,643.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Caribou Biosciences

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

