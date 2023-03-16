Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.67.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $144.81 on Thursday. Nucor has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $187.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.68 and its 200-day moving average is $143.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. Nucor had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Nucor will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,293,025.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total value of $841,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,293,025.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total value of $404,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,575 shares of company stock worth $2,034,130 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.