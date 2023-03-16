StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

PRGO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Perrigo Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:PRGO opened at $35.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.07 and a beta of 0.79. Perrigo has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $43.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perrigo

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Perrigo will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Grainne Quinn sold 2,368 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $74,947.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,584.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Perrigo news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.05 per share, with a total value of $190,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,195.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Grainne Quinn sold 2,368 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $74,947.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,584.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,591 shares of company stock worth $694,814 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perrigo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Perrigo by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 2.0% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

Featured Articles

