StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SWK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Longbow Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.09.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $79.80 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $70.24 and a 52 week high of $151.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.25 and its 200 day moving average is $82.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.23. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $221,269.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 136,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,234,000 after acquiring an additional 35,481 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 487,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,595,000 after acquiring an additional 112,955 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 877.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 82,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 74,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

