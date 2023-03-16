Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.89.

SU opened at $29.27 on Thursday. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SU. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 160,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 504,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

