Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.89.
Suncor Energy Trading Down 7.1 %
SU opened at $29.27 on Thursday. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.57.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.
