Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.17.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $205.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.83. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $202.99 and a 12-month high of $291.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 13.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $746,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,065 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $537,007,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 6,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,430,667 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $338,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,958 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $671,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 18.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,603,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

