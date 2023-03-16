HC Wainwright Comments on Clene Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLNN)

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Clene in a report released on Monday, March 13th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis anticipates that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Clene’s current full-year earnings is ($0.56) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Clene’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

CLNN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Clene from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Clene in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.43.

CLNN stock opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.53. Clene has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $5.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLNN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Clene in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Clene by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 11,887 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clene by 27.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 6,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Clene during the third quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

