Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:BVH)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 13th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now anticipates that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Bluegreen Vacations’ current full-year earnings is $3.38 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bluegreen Vacations’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BVH. TheStreet lowered shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Bluegreen Vacations Stock Performance

Bluegreen Vacations Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:BVH opened at $25.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.06. Bluegreen Vacations has a 12-month low of $16.24 and a 12-month high of $34.58. The firm has a market cap of $503.45 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Bluegreen Vacations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bluegreen Vacations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.77%.

Institutional Trading of Bluegreen Vacations

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BVH. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 815,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,119,000 after acquiring an additional 14,016 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 323.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 51,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,076,000 after acquiring an additional 19,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,734,000 after acquiring an additional 22,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

About Bluegreen Vacations

(Get Rating)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.