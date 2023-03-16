Zacks Research Comments on Axsome Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst K. Saha forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.15) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.28) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.93) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.26) EPS.

AXSM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.64.

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $61.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Axsome Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $20.63 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.97.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $24.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.51 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its portfolio consists of Products Overview and Pipeline Overview. The Products Overview includes Auvelity and Sunosi. The Pipeline Overview contain AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14.

