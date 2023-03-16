Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Arista Networks, Inc. Increased by Zacks Research (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Arista Networks in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Arista Networks’ current full-year earnings is $5.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Arista Networks’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ANET. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.89.

NYSE:ANET opened at $153.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.86. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $154.02.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.33, for a total transaction of $2,946,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $477,938.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.33, for a total transaction of $2,946,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $477,938.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $20,693,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,763,200 shares in the company, valued at $260,618,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 246,962 shares of company stock worth $35,140,939. 19.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 17.0% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the second quarter worth about $11,896,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 15.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 275,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,146,000 after acquiring an additional 36,516 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Arista Networks by 16.0% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 14.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,216,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,033,000 after acquiring an additional 156,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

