ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst K. Saha anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.66) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

ACAD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.40 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $19.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 0.59. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $28.06.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $136.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.18 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.65% and a negative net margin of 41.76%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS.

Institutional Trading of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,110,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,593,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,909,000 after buying an additional 1,536,756 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,770,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,765,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,775,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $228,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $228,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $72,321.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,633.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,567 shares of company stock valued at $427,672 over the last three months. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Featured Articles

