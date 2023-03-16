Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Zynex, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Zynex in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zynex’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Zynex’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $48.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.65 million. Zynex had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.35%.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Zynex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

NASDAQ:ZYXI opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $411.95 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.65. Zynex has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $17.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Zynex during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Zynex during the third quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Zynex by 1,213.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Zynex during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Zynex by 49.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. 28.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. The company was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

