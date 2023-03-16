Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Lowered by B. Riley

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) – B. Riley decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 15th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Urstadt Biddle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $17.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $695.35 million, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.08. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $19.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.88. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 74,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. 52.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.