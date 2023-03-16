Equinor ASA Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equinor ASA in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now anticipates that the company will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.19. The consensus estimate for Equinor ASA’s current full-year earnings is $5.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Equinor ASA’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.38 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. HSBC downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Equinor ASA from $376.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.63.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $27.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.72 and its 200 day moving average is $34.01. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $26.59 and a 1 year high of $42.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 1,877.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

