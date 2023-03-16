William Blair Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Meta Platforms in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 14th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the social networking company will earn $1.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.72. The consensus estimate for Meta Platforms’ current full-year earnings is $9.89 per share.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.9 %

META has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. SVB Securities upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.02.

META stock opened at $197.75 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $512.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in META. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $1,796,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,949 shares of company stock valued at $12,211,422 over the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

