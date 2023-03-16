Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Issued By Capital One Financial

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enerplus in a report released on Tuesday, March 14th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Enerplus’ current full-year earnings is $4.01 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Enerplus from C$33.00 to C$30.50 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays set a C$28.00 price target on Enerplus and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at C$18.19 on Thursday. Enerplus has a one year low of C$14.48 and a one year high of C$25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.23, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$22.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.38. The firm has a market cap of C$3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.85%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 157,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.21, for a total transaction of C$3,505,065.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 324,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,203,663.31. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

