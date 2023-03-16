Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC) Short Interest Up 11.6% in February

Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the February 13th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Jupiter Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ JAQC opened at $10.06 on Thursday. Jupiter Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in Jupiter Acquisition by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 1,043,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP increased its stake in Jupiter Acquisition by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 942,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,124,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Jupiter Acquisition by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 769,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after buying an additional 330,000 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jupiter Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $4,489,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners raised its holdings in shares of Jupiter Acquisition by 45.6% during the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 141,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

About Jupiter Acquisition

Jupiter Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hobe Sound, Florida.

