HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HEICO in a report issued on Monday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.72. The consensus estimate for HEICO’s current full-year earnings is $2.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for HEICO’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on HEICO from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Benchmark upped their price objective on HEICO from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on HEICO from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on HEICO from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on HEICO in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.00.

HEICO Price Performance

Shares of HEI stock opened at $163.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. HEICO has a twelve month low of $126.95 and a twelve month high of $177.55. The company has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.57.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $620.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.63 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.30%. HEICO’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HEICO

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of HEICO by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in HEICO during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in HEICO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in HEICO during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. 27.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at HEICO

In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $2,509,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at $19,298,336.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $2,509,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at $19,298,336.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $35,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 3,633 shares of company stock worth $570,635 and sold 19,508 shares worth $3,067,278. Corporate insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. This is an increase from HEICO’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.72%.

About HEICO

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

