Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Benson Hill in a report released on Monday, March 13th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Benson Hill’s current full-year earnings is ($0.66) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Benson Hill’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Benson Hill from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Benson Hill from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Benson Hill from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Benson Hill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.04.

Shares of NYSE:BHIL opened at $1.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.86. Benson Hill has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $5.85.

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $99.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.50 million. Benson Hill had a negative return on equity of 29.08% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS.

In other Benson Hill news, CFO Dean P. Freeman sold 26,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total value of $68,092.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,693.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the 3rd quarter worth $42,065,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Benson Hill by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,105,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,608,000 after buying an additional 6,485,440 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Benson Hill by 690.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,586,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,828,000 after buying an additional 3,133,270 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the 1st quarter worth $7,429,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the 2nd quarter worth $5,206,000. 34.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

