Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Potbelly Co. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Potbelly in a research note issued on Monday, March 13th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Potbelly’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Potbelly’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Potbelly in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Potbelly from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,689,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,185,000 after buying an additional 166,589 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 474,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 127,579 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Potbelly in the 3rd quarter valued at $564,000. Finally, Soviero Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 1,420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
