PROS (NYSE:PRO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PRO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on PROS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of PROS stock opened at $25.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.62. PROS has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $35.12.

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $70.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PROS will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PROS news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $90,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,958.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRO. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of PROS during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of PROS during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of PROS by 122.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of PROS by 729.4% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PROS by 20.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

