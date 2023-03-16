Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PRI has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Primerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

NYSE:PRI opened at $159.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.44 and a 200-day moving average of $145.91. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.20. Primerica has a one year low of $110.22 and a one year high of $195.69.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $686.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.90 million. Primerica had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Primerica will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $375.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Primerica news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 12,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.71, for a total value of $2,409,119.13. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $614,145.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 12,252 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,858.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 12,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.71, for a total transaction of $2,409,119.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,287.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,168 shares of company stock worth $7,238,391 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Primerica by 3.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Primerica by 26.7% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 112,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 23,716 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Primerica by 81.4% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Primerica by 24.1% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Primerica by 220.2% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 42,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 29,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

