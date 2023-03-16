RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Stephens cut RE/MAX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

RE/MAX Stock Performance

RE/MAX stock opened at $17.95 on Thursday. RE/MAX has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $29.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.92. The stock has a market cap of $319.87 million, a PE ratio of 71.80 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RE/MAX

In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.78 per share, with a total value of $266,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,331,683 shares in the company, valued at $41,457,323.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other RE/MAX news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.61 per share, for a total transaction of $581,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,477,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,621,449.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.78 per share, with a total value of $266,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,331,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,457,323.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 95,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,698,690. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMAX. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 28.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 99,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 22,034 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 5.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 49.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment is comprised of the Company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription for Gadberry and the First app.

