RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Stephens cut RE/MAX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.
RE/MAX Stock Performance
RE/MAX stock opened at $17.95 on Thursday. RE/MAX has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $29.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.92. The stock has a market cap of $319.87 million, a PE ratio of 71.80 and a beta of 1.45.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RE/MAX
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMAX. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 28.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 99,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 22,034 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 5.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 49.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.
RE/MAX Company Profile
RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment is comprised of the Company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription for Gadberry and the First app.
