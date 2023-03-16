StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RHI. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.44.

Robert Half International Stock Down 2.3 %

RHI stock opened at $75.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.75. Robert Half International has a 52 week low of $65.40 and a 52 week high of $122.29.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Half International

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $278,346.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,087.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $278,346.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,087.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,567,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Robert Half International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

