StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on REX American Resources (NYSE:REX)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.

REX American Resources Trading Down 3.7 %

REX opened at $30.56 on Thursday. REX American Resources has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $36.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.44 million, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.63.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REX American Resources

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in REX American Resources by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 889 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 966 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,377 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 197.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through one segment: Ethanol and By-products. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.