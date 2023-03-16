PVH (NYSE:PVH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of PVH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.67.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $71.29 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.07. PVH has a 12 month low of $43.49 and a 12 month high of $94.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $140,292.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,908. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PVH by 218.6% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PVH by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PVH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

