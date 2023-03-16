Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.31.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications Trading Down 2.4 %

Rogers Communications stock opened at $44.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.86 and a 200-day moving average of $44.38. Rogers Communications has a one year low of $36.23 and a one year high of $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 675 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 45.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rogers Communications

(Get Rating)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.