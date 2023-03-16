Renren (NYSE:RENN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Renren (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Renren Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Renren stock opened at $1.45 on Thursday. Renren has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $33.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.83.

Renren (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Renren

Renren Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Seas Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Renren by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 397,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,500,000 after purchasing an additional 75,184 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Renren by 1,401.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Deep Field Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Renren by 73.1% during the second quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC now owns 95,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 40,229 shares during the period. Iszo Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Renren during the second quarter worth approximately $4,238,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.71% of the company’s stock.

Renren, Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

