Renren (NYSE:RENN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Renren (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Renren Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of Renren stock opened at $1.45 on Thursday. Renren has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $33.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.83.
Renren (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Renren
Renren Company Profile
Renren, Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Renren (RENN)
- Don’t Overlook This Reliable, Dividend-Paying Sector
- Bearish Guidance at 3M, Still the Same Upside
- Is Credit Suisse On The Brink of a Collapse?
- Meta Platforms: Efficiency Gains Momentum, Stock Accelerates
- Pfizer’s Latest Acquisition Strengthens the Case for PFE Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Renren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.