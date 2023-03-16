Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on REXR. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

NYSE:REXR opened at $58.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.32, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1 year low of $48.74 and a 1 year high of $84.68.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 16,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $975,808.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 52.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.4% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

