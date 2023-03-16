Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on QTWO. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Q2 from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Q2 from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Q2 from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Q2 from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

Q2 Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $23.18 on Thursday. Q2 has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $65.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.49 and its 200 day moving average is $30.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Insider Activity at Q2

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.17 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 19.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Q2 will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $110,639.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 178,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,721,074.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Q2 news, EVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $279,274.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,204,557.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $110,639.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,721,074.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,671 shares of company stock valued at $2,810,532 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 175.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 370.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

Featured Stories

