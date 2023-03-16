RLI (NYSE:RLI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on RLI from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

RLI Price Performance

Shares of RLI stock opened at $128.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.54 and a 200-day moving average of $125.05. RLI has a one year low of $100.96 and a one year high of $140.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at RLI

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.45. RLI had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 34.36%. The business had revenue of $360.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. RLI’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RLI will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RLI news, Director Michael E. Angelina purchased 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $131.41 per share, with a total value of $27,990.33. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,089.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of RLI by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of RLI by 1.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in RLI by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in RLI by 1.0% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in RLI by 2.7% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

