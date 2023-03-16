RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.25.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $186.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. RenaissanceRe has a 52-week low of $124.18 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $203.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.47.

Insider Activity at RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $0.75. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. RenaissanceRe’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe will post 23.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 1,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $320,149.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,520.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RenaissanceRe

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 64.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RenaissanceRe

(Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment focuses on catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance, and insurance.

Featured Stories

