RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.25.
RenaissanceRe Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $186.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. RenaissanceRe has a 52-week low of $124.18 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $203.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.47.
Insider Activity at RenaissanceRe
In related news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 1,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $320,149.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,520.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RenaissanceRe
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 64.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About RenaissanceRe
RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment focuses on catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance, and insurance.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RenaissanceRe (RNR)
- Don’t Overlook This Reliable, Dividend-Paying Sector
- Bearish Guidance at 3M, Still the Same Upside
- Is Credit Suisse On The Brink of a Collapse?
- Meta Platforms: Efficiency Gains Momentum, Stock Accelerates
- Pfizer’s Latest Acquisition Strengthens the Case for PFE Stock
Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.