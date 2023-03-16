Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Radian Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays downgraded Radian Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America raised Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

Radian Group Price Performance

RDN stock opened at $20.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16. Radian Group has a 1 year low of $17.83 and a 1 year high of $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $314.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.63 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 62.39%. Radian Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Radian Group will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Derek Brummer sold 13,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $283,214.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,507,914.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $215,883.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Brummer sold 13,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $283,214.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,990 shares in the company, valued at $4,507,914.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,888. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Radian Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Radian Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,747,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $380,922,000 after acquiring an additional 367,187 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Radian Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,529,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $145,244,000 after acquiring an additional 210,500 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Radian Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,745,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,562,000 after acquiring an additional 267,774 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Radian Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,182,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,979,000 after acquiring an additional 123,713 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Radian Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,368,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,317,000 after acquiring an additional 50,886 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

