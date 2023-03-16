Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Trading Down 1.5 %
NYSE:RGR opened at $54.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $964.83 million, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.44. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $74.88.
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $149.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS.
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile
Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.
