Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:RGR opened at $54.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $964.83 million, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.44. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $74.88.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $149.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

