Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
RAD opened at $2.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.74. Rite Aid has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $11.60.
Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 260.98% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Rite Aid will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.
