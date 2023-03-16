Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Rite Aid Stock Down 3.4 %

RAD opened at $2.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.74. Rite Aid has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $11.60.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 260.98% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Rite Aid will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAD. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Rite Aid by 8.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Rite Aid by 37.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,077,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,428,000 after purchasing an additional 292,522 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Rite Aid in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Rite Aid by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rite Aid by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,918,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,034,000 after purchasing an additional 257,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

