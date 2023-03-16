Capital Impact Advisors LLC Sells 507 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,084,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,847,587,000 after purchasing an additional 130,675 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,787,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $650,797,000 after buying an additional 40,022 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,743,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $640,215,000 after acquiring an additional 277,288 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,630,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $625,991,000 after acquiring an additional 75,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,276,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $464,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.87, for a total value of $271,696.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,158,409.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.87, for a total transaction of $271,696.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,158,409.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 5,528 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total transaction of $1,906,938.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 248,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,861,923.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,605 shares of company stock valued at $45,013,975 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $476.61 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.69 and a twelve month high of $541.39. The company has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $455.76 and its 200 day moving average is $402.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.19%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $425.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $533.00 to $608.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.09.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

