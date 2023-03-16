FourThought Financial LLC Has $568,000 Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

FourThought Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,313,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 128,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,553,000 after purchasing an additional 82,343 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,718,000 after purchasing an additional 59,138 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 264.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 78,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,437,000 after purchasing an additional 57,012 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,025,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $450.14.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.91, for a total transaction of $1,238,730.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,268.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total value of $141,333.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,878.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.91, for a total value of $1,238,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,268.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,724 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $404.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.84. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $345.92 and a one year high of $474.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $419.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $423.91.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $504.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.88 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 22.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.42%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

