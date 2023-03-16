Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 324.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $329.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $273.01 and a 1 year high of $384.44. The company has a market capitalization of $313.10 billion, a PE ratio of 47.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $337.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.12.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.70.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.