Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Sells 4,809 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,809 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $18.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.39, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average of $18.18.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

