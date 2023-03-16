Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Grows Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,871 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Walmart by 500.0% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT opened at $139.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.01. The stock has a market cap of $376.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 52.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $633,543.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 255,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,935,093.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $633,543.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 255,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,935,093.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,396,204.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,458,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,822,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,830,325 shares of company stock worth $1,378,798,478 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on WMT. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

