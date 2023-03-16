Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Trims Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.70.

Insider Activity

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $329.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $313.10 billion, a PE ratio of 47.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $337.13 and a 200-day moving average of $341.12. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $273.01 and a one year high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading

