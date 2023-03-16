Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Makes New Investment in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in United Community Banks in the second quarter worth $538,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 102.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 16.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the third quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 16.2% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on UCBI. Truist Financial lowered their target price on United Community Banks from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Community Banks in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on United Community Banks from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

United Community Banks Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $27.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $39.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.98.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.08). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $243.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

United Community Banks Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.92%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

Featured Articles

