Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $883,000 Holdings in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) by 55.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,604 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned about 0.13% of SLR Investment worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLRC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 614.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Trading Down 1.6 %

SLRC opened at $14.43 on Thursday. SLR Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.08 and a twelve month high of $18.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day moving average of $14.42. The stock has a market cap of $787.30 million, a PE ratio of 40.08 and a beta of 1.12.

SLR Investment Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 455.56%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.04.

Insider Transactions at SLR Investment

In other news, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 53,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.69 per share, for a total transaction of $836,182.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,184,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,967,111.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael S. Gross purchased 34,628 shares of SLR Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.96 per share, for a total transaction of $552,662.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,267,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,152,428.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael S. Gross purchased 53,294 shares of SLR Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.69 per share, with a total value of $836,182.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,184,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,967,111.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 138,365 shares of company stock worth $2,174,243 over the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SLR Investment

SLR Investment Corp. is a closed-end investment company. It provides financing for equity, debt and senior secured loans for working capital, acquisition, refinancing and growth capital requirements. It makes control investments. The company was founded in November 2007, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

