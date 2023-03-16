Lawrence J. Hineline Sells 15,663 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 15,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $674,448.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Lawrence J. Hineline also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, Lawrence J. Hineline sold 5,582 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $250,799.26.

On Friday, February 24th, Lawrence J. Hineline sold 7,455 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $350,608.65.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Lawrence J. Hineline sold 10,443 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $488,941.26.

On Friday, February 17th, Lawrence J. Hineline sold 53,968 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $2,689,225.44.

ITCI opened at $43.80 on Thursday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $66.00. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.16.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.17. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 102.37% and a negative return on equity of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $87.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITCI. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,502,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 697.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,497,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,130 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,136,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,788,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $476,577,000 after purchasing an additional 912,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,924,000 after purchasing an additional 748,651 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

