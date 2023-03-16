Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $20.29 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 8.1% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $20,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $115,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $550,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 22,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $229.56 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $285.76. The stock has a market cap of $58.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $229.57 and a 200-day moving average of $224.65.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

