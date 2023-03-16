Sunbelt Securities Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 70.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,134,000 after acquiring an additional 36,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $98.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.61 and a 200-day moving average of $102.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $91.24 and a 1-year high of $110.91.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

