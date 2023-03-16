Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 349 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,668 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

Starbucks Stock Performance

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $99.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.26 and its 200 day moving average is $97.10. The company has a market capitalization of $114.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $110.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.