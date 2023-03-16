Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Position Boosted by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 30.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,620,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,050 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 32,072.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 579,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,653,000 after purchasing an additional 577,300 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 45.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,064,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $177,776,000 after purchasing an additional 335,033 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 24.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,332,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,079,000 after purchasing an additional 262,548 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,422,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,239,327,000 after purchasing an additional 211,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 2.5 %

Honeywell International stock opened at $188.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $125.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.06.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.88.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

