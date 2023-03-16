Sunbelt Securities Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 167.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,221 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 68,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

MUB opened at $106.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.22. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $111.09.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.