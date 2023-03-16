Sunbelt Securities Inc. Increases Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $173.61 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $212.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.07.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

